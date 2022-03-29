PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PNI remained flat at $$9.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. 24,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,125. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

