PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the February 28th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,052,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PHK stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $5.76. 374,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.