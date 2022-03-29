Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,253,000 after purchasing an additional 171,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,970 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $29,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $19,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.