Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) to report $11.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.91 million and the highest is $17.70 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $84.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.
Shares of PIRS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 204,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,817. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $222.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
