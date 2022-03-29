Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) to report $11.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.91 million and the highest is $17.70 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $84.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of PIRS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 204,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,817. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $222.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

