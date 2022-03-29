Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLL. B. Riley upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Bruce Czachor purchased 1,933 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,993 shares of company stock valued at $158,511 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after buying an additional 234,924 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

