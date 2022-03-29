Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Phreesia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Phreesia by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

