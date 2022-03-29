Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 115,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,643,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 758,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,817,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $300.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.