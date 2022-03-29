PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.90 Million in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 263,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,659,000 after acquiring an additional 151,947 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 429,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000.

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,521. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.096 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

