PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,190 Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,552,000.

NYSEARCA FLCH traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,823. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

