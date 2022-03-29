PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 103 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,878. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.42.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

