PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 107 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 106,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 5,674 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.69. The stock had a trading volume of 143,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293,920. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.51. The stock has a market cap of $176.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

