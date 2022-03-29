Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 500 ($6.55).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 389.80 ($5.11). 452,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,316. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.87). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 391.18.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

