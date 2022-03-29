Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

PDL opened at GBX 128 ($1.68) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.64. The firm has a market cap of £248.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1.53.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

