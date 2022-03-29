Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of WOOF opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

