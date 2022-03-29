Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.36.
Shares of WOOF opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $28.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
