Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $24.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.70.

WOOF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 937.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 175,169 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 103.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.