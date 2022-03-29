Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Up 60.9% in March

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PMGYF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Perpetual Energy has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.74.
About Perpetual Energy
