Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) vs. Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Head to Head Contrast

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 15.28% 7.11% 4.76% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Duckhorn Portfolio and Pernod Ricard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 7 0 2.88 Pernod Ricard 1 4 5 0 2.40

Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.50%. Pernod Ricard has a consensus price target of $238.00, indicating a potential upside of 405.09%. Given Pernod Ricard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pernod Ricard is more favorable than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Pernod Ricard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 6.55 $55.96 million $0.48 39.94 Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.94 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Pernod Ricard on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

