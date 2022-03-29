People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,918 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About People’s United Financial (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

