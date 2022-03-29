Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $171.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.50.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

