Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Pentair by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 27,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Pentair by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 446,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

PNR stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

