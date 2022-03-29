Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of PEGA opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $143.66.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.30.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

