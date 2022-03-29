Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $735.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSO. UBS Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.99) to GBX 630 ($8.25) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.