Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,649 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. 2,087,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

