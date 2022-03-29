PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $44,022.84 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $44,022.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $90,990.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $71,882.32.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54.

On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $107,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $264,965.88.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $67,831.65.

Shares of CNXN opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $53.45.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.41 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

