Pavion Blue Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 3.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.