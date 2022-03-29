Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FDX stock opened at $230.05 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

