Paul M. Dell Sells 79,124 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXTGet Rating) CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $38,770.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MIXT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,578. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $287.83 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIXT. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

