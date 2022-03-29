Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 4,400 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

