Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 188 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19.

