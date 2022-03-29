Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Up 101.7% in March

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of PNBK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $18.00.
Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 13.85%.
About Patriot National Bancorp (Get Rating)
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK)
