Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Up 101.7% in March

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of PNBK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $406,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

