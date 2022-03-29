Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up to $63.18

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.18, but opened at $65.92. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $65.20, with a volume of 1,036 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,631,000 after buying an additional 123,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.