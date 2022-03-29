Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$37.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.17.

Shares of POU opened at C$31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.32 and a twelve month high of C$31.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$304,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,366.19. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 8,498 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$263,206.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$917,290.44. Insiders have sold 35,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,217 in the last three months.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

