Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,244,000 after acquiring an additional 86,008 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,296,000 after acquiring an additional 686,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.