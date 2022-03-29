Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 134,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 558,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AptarGroup by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $116.49 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.