Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,888 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,490,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,931,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,330,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.