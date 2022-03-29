Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,040,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $310,000.

NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $54.84.

