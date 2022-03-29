Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

XRT opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $104.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

