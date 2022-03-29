Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arconic by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 175,232 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 10.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 9.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

ARNC stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

