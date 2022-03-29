Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CRH by 33.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CRH by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.54.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.2266 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

