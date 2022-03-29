Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 166 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $126.41.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

