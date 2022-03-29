Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $26.82 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 358,482 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after buying an additional 365,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,616,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

