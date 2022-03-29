Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 358,482 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 365,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $46,616,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

