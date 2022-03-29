Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

