Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $90,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $355,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $501,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Palomar by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.56. 133,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,571. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.03.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

