Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) CEO Thomas Hallam Buys 10,000 Shares

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Hallam purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $11,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PALI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 2,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,001. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 595.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 146,855 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the third quarter worth $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

