PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,279,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,267. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

