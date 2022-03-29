Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXAC) Short Interest Down 30.4% in March

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXAC opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

