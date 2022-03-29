Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,430,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,341 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $62,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,318,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after buying an additional 1,152,114 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,047,000 after buying an additional 767,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMI traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. 670,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,993. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

OMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

