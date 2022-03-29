Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:ORGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OR opened at C$16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -114.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.44. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$13.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

OR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

