Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OR opened at C$16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -114.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.44. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$13.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

OR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

