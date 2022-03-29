Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

ORRF stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $257.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.96. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

